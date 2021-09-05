हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UIDAI Recruitment 2021

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Private Secretary, Deputy Director posts at uidai.gov.in

The UIDAI has invited applications for 6 of its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Ranchi.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for 15 Private Secretary, Deputy Director, and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UIDAI: uidai.gov.in.

The last date for the online application is September 23, 2021.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: vacancy details 

Private Secretary- 07 Posts

Deputy Director- 03 Posts

Section Officer- 03 Posts

Assistant Accounts Officer- 02 Posts

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts can check eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the direct link given below:

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

UIDAI Recruitment 2021:Here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can go to the UIDAI's official website: www.uidai.gov.in. Candidates can also fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of their respective regional office. 

These positions are to be filled on a deputation basis and according to UIDAI private candidates cannot apply for these. 

