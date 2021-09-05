BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Consultant posts on bhel.com, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from medical professionals to engage them as Part Time Medical Consultants (PTMC-Specialist) for different positions. The recruitment is for Corporate Research & Development Division at Hyderabad location.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions at the official website of BHEL- bhel.com. The candidates need to note that to apply they will need to download the application form from BHEL's official website and send it by Post. Address to send the application form-- MANAGER/HREEX, HRM Dept., Ground Floor, Administrative Building, BHEL Corp. R&D Vikas Nagar, Hyderabad, 500093

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

PTMC Specialist (Cardiology)- 1 Post

PTMC Specialist (Orthopedics)- 1 Post

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The applicant should not be more than 65 years of age (as on 01/09/2021) and the age requirement is relaxable up to 70 years for reserved category candidates.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Remuneration per hour

For PTMC Specialist (Cardiology)- Rs 840

For PTMC Specialist (Orthopedics)- Rs 660

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Working Hours

The working hours will be as per the duty Schedule/Roster decided by Chief Medical Services/ Medical Superintendent.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process:

The selection will be through interview of the eligible candidates. The interview will not be paid any TA/DA.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important instructions

Late / incomplete applications will not be considered and no correspondence on this will be entertained.

BHEL reserves the right to reschedule/cancel/suspend/terminate the process without assigning any reasons and alter the terms and conditions at any time due to any exigency. The decision of the management will be final and no appeal will be entertained.

No correspondence will be entertained with the candidates not selected for Interview / Appointment.

Corrigendum/extension and any other information etc., if any, shall be published in our website https://careers.bhel.in.

