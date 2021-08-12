UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Forest Range Officer post at ukpsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for Forest Range Officer (FRO). This recruitment will fill up 40 vacancies in the commission. The candidates need to note that the application process begins on August 11.

Those interested and eligible for the post can register themselves at the official website- kpsc.gov.in. The candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive till August 31.

Only those candidates can apply for the post who are between 21 to 42 years of age. The candidates will also need to pay an application fee of Rs 176 for unreserved category and Rs 86 for SC/ST.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on the “Advertisement regarding Forest Officer Exam-2021, Advertisement and Online Application (10-08-2021)” link

Step 4: Enter your details and register yourself

Step 5: Upload photo and signature

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee

Step 7: Download and take print of the form for future reference

Additionally, the candidates can mail to ukpschelpline@gmail.com if they have any quarry regarding the online application.

