BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited is hiring graduate engineer apprentices, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL) Ghaziabad unit has invited applications for a year-long apprenticeship training. The candidates need to note that over 50 vacancies will be filled under this training notification and only those who have completed BTech or BE, in specific branches, will be eligible to apply.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website. The last date to apply is August 29.

The candidates who will be selected for the apprenticeship training will receive a stipend of Rs 11,110 per month. Only those candidates who are of 25 years of age can apply for the training in the unreserved category, a relaxation of three years has been given to those belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) and a five-year relaxation will be given to those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and to persons with disabilities.

BEL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘Enrol’ and enter required details to get you login and password

Step 3: Go back to the homepage and click on login

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: A new page with the application form for apprenticeship training will open

Step 6: Fill the form and attach the required documents

Step 7: Once done cross-check all details and hit the submit tab

Step 8: Download the successfully submitted page and take print out for future reference

The candidates need to note that only those individuals will be eligible to apply for the training program who have completed BTech or BE in computer science, electronics, mechanical and civil engineering disciplines. Other 10 posts are available for computer science, electronics, and civil engineers each and 20 posts are available for mechanical engineers.

