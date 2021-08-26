UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 Driver posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for the posts of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at official website of the commission at sssc.uk.gov.in

The application process will commence on August 27 and last till October 10.

The UKSSSC recruitment drive will fill vacancies for a total of 164 posts, including 161 Driver vacancies at various departments, 2 Enforcement Driver vacancies under the Transport Department and 1 Dispatch Rider post under the Public Security Department.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 8 and possess five years driving experience. For dispatch rider post, candidates should have cleared class 10 and have a driving license. Candidates are also required to have knowledge of Hindi. The age limit of the candidates must be between 21-42 years.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and driving test. 25 marks weightage has been given to the written exam and the driving test will carry 75 marks.

Application fee:

For the unreserved (General) and OBC category of Uttarakhand, candidates will have to pay Rs 300. While for SC/ST/EWS category, candidates will be required to pay Rs 150 as application fees.

Earlier, UKSSSC had notified a total of 894 vacancies for the posts of Forest Guard. Candidates can submit their application form till October 7, 2021.

Live TV