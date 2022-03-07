हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the last date to complete the application process due to Covid-19 and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details
UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced over 930 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the latest notice published on the UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, the Board has extended the last date to complete the application process due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

The applications have been invited to fill as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate needs to be between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date has been extended from February 28 to March 15

Sarkari Naukri: Check UP Police Recruitment 2022 official notification

Candidates are advised to regularly visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

