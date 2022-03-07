Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 LIVE: Create a new voting record, urges PM Modi as UP votes in 7th phase

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has started today (March 7) at 7 AM.

Polling, which will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state, is being held in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

It will continue till 6 pm and will decide the fate of as many as 613 candidates.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

