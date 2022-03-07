हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 LIVE: Create a new voting record, urges PM Modi as UP votes in 7th phase

Voting will continue till 6 pm and will decide the fate of as many as 613 candidates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 07:40
Comments |
File Photo

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has started today (March 7) at 7 AM.

Polling, which will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state, is being held in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. 

It will continue till 6 pm and will decide the fate of as many as 613 candidates.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 7 voting.

7 March 2022, 07:38 AM

BJP will get over 350 seats: UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal 

UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal, who is contesting from the Varanasi North Assembly seat, says that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seats in Varanasi.

"BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly election," he tells ANI.

7 March 2022, 07:28 AM

Create a new voting record, urges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections today with full enthusiasm and to create a new voting record.

7 March 2022, 07:27 AM

Polling underway in Uttar Pradesh

Visuals from polling booth number 231, Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya in Sambhal district's Narauli.

7 March 2022, 06:52 AM

Voting for seventh and final phase of UP Assembly elections begins

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has started at 7 AM.

7 March 2022, 06:43 AM

Key candidates in 7th phase

State Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari is fighting from the Varanasi South seat. Other ministers in the fray in the last leg are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are also contesting in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

7 March 2022, 06:35 AM

Polling will mark the end of almost month-long voting process

Polling, which will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state, will be held in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. 

7 March 2022, 06:34 AM

Voting to begin at 7 AM

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will start at 7 AM.

7 March 2022, 06:32 AM

Final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today to seal fate of 613 candidates

As Uttar Pradesh prepares to vote for its last and seventh phase of Assembly elections today (March 7), the stage is all set to seal the fate of 613 candidates in the fray. 

