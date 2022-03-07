Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 LIVE: Create a new voting record, urges PM Modi as UP votes in 7th phase

7 March 2022, 07:38 AM
BJP will get over 350 seats: UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal, who is contesting from the Varanasi North Assembly seat, says that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seats in Varanasi.
"BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly election," he tells ANI.
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency says we will win all seats in Varanasi.
BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly elections, he adds. pic.twitter.com/XR3JU4DOVh
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
7 March 2022, 07:28 AM
Create a new voting record, urges PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections today with full enthusiasm and to create a new voting record.
उत्तर प्रदेश में आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे विधानसभा चुनाव के सातवें और आखिरी चरण के मतदान में पूरे जोश-खरोश से भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2022
7 March 2022, 07:27 AM
Polling underway in Uttar Pradesh
Visuals from polling booth number 231, Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya in Sambhal district's Narauli.
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | Voting begins in Azamgarh, for the 7th & last phase of the state Assembly elections.
Visuals from polling booth number 231, Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya in Narauli pic.twitter.com/wBVUiEik98
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022
7 March 2022, 06:52 AM
Voting for seventh and final phase of UP Assembly elections begins
Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has started at 7 AM.
7 March 2022, 06:43 AM
Key candidates in 7th phase
State Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari is fighting from the Varanasi South seat. Other ministers in the fray in the last leg are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).
Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.
SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are also contesting in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.
7 March 2022, 06:35 AM
Polling will mark the end of almost month-long voting process
Polling, which will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state, will be held in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.
सांतवे चरण के लिए हमारा निमंत्रण स्वीकार करें...
07 मार्च, 2022 को 09 जनपदों (आजमगढ़, मऊ, जौनपुर, गाजीपुर, चंदौली, वाराणसी, मिर्जापुर, भदोही, सोनभद्र) के नागरिकों को मतदान करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया जाता है।#ECI#AssemblyElections2022#GoVote#GoVoteUP_Phase7#विधानसभाचुनाव2022 pic.twitter.com/Rk0BsVMnRq
— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) March 6, 2022
7 March 2022, 06:34 AM
Voting to begin at 7 AM
Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will start at 7 AM.
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा सामान्य निर्वाचन 2022
सातवें चरण के अंतर्गत कल 9 जनपदों में मतदान कराने के लिए पोलिंग पार्टियां ईवीएम, वीवीपैट मशीन लेकर मतदान केंद्रों के लिए हुईं रवाना...#ECI#AssemblyElections2022 #विधानसभाचुनाव2022 #GoVote#GoVoteUP_Phase7 pic.twitter.com/BhDgNtckcP
— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) March 6, 2022
7 March 2022, 06:32 AM
Final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today to seal fate of 613 candidates
As Uttar Pradesh prepares to vote for its last and seventh phase of Assembly elections today (March 7), the stage is all set to seal the fate of 613 candidates in the fray.