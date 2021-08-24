UPSC CDS Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Indian Army, Navy, Air Force posts today, check details

New Delhi: For candidates who are aiming to get into the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force, it is their last chance today (August 24, 2021) to do so. The interested candidates can apply for UPSC CDS II 2021 till 6:00 PM today.

The Union Public Service Commission had released the recruitment notification for Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2021 on August 4 at its official website - upsc.gov.in.

The eligible applicants can apply online through http://upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS Recruitment: Name of the course and number of vacancies

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100



Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala — 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) — 32

Officers' Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 16

UPSC CDS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

For IMA and OTA: The candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.

For Indian Naval Academy: The candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University.

For Air Force Academy: The candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS Recruitment: Age limit

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2003.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2003.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2022.

(iv) For Officers' Training Academy (SSC Course for men) - Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1997, and July 1, 2003.

(v) For Officers' Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) - Unmarried women candidates born between July 2, 1997, and July 1, 2003.

UPSC CDS Recruitment: Date of exam

The tentative date to conduct Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 is November 14.

