PM Narendra Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh today to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 28, 2021) visit Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

The Prime Minister will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

This completed 9 km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

"Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the programme which is scheduled to begin at around 1:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. Extending from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore and will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

The development works being launched in Kanpur will improve urban infra and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. https://t.co/CJuJzx7Rwp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

Prime Minister Modi will also be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees.

"These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable," the PMO informed.

