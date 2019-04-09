हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bijapur

Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Jigajinagi won the seat by a margin of 69819 votes. Ramesh Jigajinagi bagged 471757 votes while his nearest rival Congress leader Prakash Rathod secured 401938 votes. 

Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency

Bijapur is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Bidar will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bijapur parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagthan, Indi and Sindgi. Of these, Nagthan is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The 2009 election had a similar outcome too. Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Jigajinagi had won the seat by bagging 308939 votes while Congress leader Prakash Rathod had been in the second spot with 266535 votes. 

In Bijapur, 69.11 per cent or 966797 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 12 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again nominated Ramesh Jigajinagi. 

