COVID-19: Karnataka makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Kerala

New Delhi: Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Karnataka mandated RT-PCR tests for people traveling from Maharashtra and Kerala on Monday (March 15).
After attending the technical advisory committee meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said as the coronavirus cases have been rising in the state for the past 15 days, the government has decided to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.
