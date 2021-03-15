हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Fresh lockdown is no answer, restrictions will be made stricter: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, reported 15,051 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.   

Fresh lockdown is no answer, restrictions will be made stricter: Maharashtra Health Minister
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday (March 15, 2021) said that fresh lockdown is no answer to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the restrictions will be made stricter, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader informed.

"Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, reported 15,051 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 23,29,464.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kerala ISIS Module case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations, seizes incriminating documents

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Amit Shah to skip Jhargram rally due to technical snag in helicopter