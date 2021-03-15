Fresh lockdown is no answer, restrictions will be made stricter: Maharashtra Health Minister

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday (March 15, 2021) said that fresh lockdown is no answer to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the restrictions will be made stricter, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader informed.

"Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, reported 15,051 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 23,29,464.