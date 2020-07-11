हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Curfew in Bengaluru from 8 PM on July 11 till 5 AM on July 13 to contain spread of COVID-19

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Karnataka has witnessed a total of 33,418 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

File Photo

Bengaluru: Curfew will be imposed in the Bengaluru city starting 8 PM on Saturday (July 11, 2020) till 5 AM on Monday (July 13, 2020) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao, said, "Curfew will prevail in Bangalore City Commissionerate from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday." 

He also requested all Bangalureans to cooperate and stay home. 

"This is in the public interest. Those moving without reason will be dealt with legally," said Rao.

The move comes after the increasing number of cases in the State, especially in the capital city.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka reported 2,313 new coronavirus positive infections.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Karnataka has witnessed a total of 33,418 COVID-19 confirmed cases, out of which 19,039 are still active.

The State has also reported 543 coronavirus deaths.

