K Siddaramaiah

Expel Anand Singh from Karnataka cabinet as forest minister: Siddaramaiah to CM Yediyurappa

This comes amid a number of cases, pending against Singh, including those under the Karnataka Forest Act.

File Image

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday (February 17) demanded that forest minister Anand Singh who has recently held his office should either be expelled from the Cabinet or assigned a different portfolio.

"How can we expect justice from Anand Singh who has been made forest minister and is accused of illegal mining? We demand that he should either be dropped out of the state Cabinet or at least his portfolio be changed," Siddaramaiah told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa allocated portfolios to the 10 newly inducted ministers in his Cabinet. As part of state Cabinet`s expansion, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on February 6. 

