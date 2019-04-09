Haveri Lok Sabha constituency

Haveri is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Haveri will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23. The constituency was created as part of the delimitation in 2008.

Haveri parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur and Ranibennur. Of these, Shirahatti and Haveri assembly segments are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In both the elections that have been held in the seat since its creation, the seat has gone into Bharatiya Janata Party's kitty.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi had bagged the seat with a margin of 87920 votes. While Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi bagged 430293 votes, at the second spot was Congress leader Saleem Ahmed with 342373 votes.

In the 2014 election too, Bharatiya Janata Party's Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi defeated Congress candidate Saleem Ahmed by a margin of 87,571 votes. While Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi bagged 566790 votes, Saleem Ahmed secured 479219 votes.

In Haveri, 60.51 per cent or 1116368 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 19 contestants who were in the fray, 17 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again nominated Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi while Congress has named DR Patil for the seat.