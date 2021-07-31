Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Basavaraj Bommai says 'expecting message from BJP high command in 2 days'

New Delhi: Amid anticipation of Cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (July 31) said he is expecting a response on the matter from the BJP high command in a couple of days and will be leaving for New Delhi once again to finalise it.

"I couldn't meet J P Nadda (BJP National President) today, but had met him yesterday. Most likely they will send a message to me in two days and I'll have to go to Delhi once again. We will finalise the cabinet," PTI quoted Bommai as saying.

The new Karnataka CM was on a two-day visit to the national capital during which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda, a host of central Ministers, MPs and Ministers from Karnataka, among others.

Bommai was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday following senior leader BS Yediyurappa's resignation from the CM post. He took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (July 28).

Meanwhile, BJP sources told PTI that legislators like Ramesh Jarkiholi, M P Renukacharya and Munirathna have met former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his residence to discuss the cabinet expansion.

Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar has openly demanded a ministerial post in the new cabinet and claimed it is the wish of party workers from the constituency, who have even staged a demonstration.

"Our fight will not end. This is the third time and I should be given the opportunity... I'm confident that the leaders will bless me. No opportunity has been given so far to anyone from the Chalawadi community by BJP, while Congress has given...So there is the fear of them shifting towards Congress," Olekar said.

Selecting his cabinet will be a huge task for Bommai as there are several aspirants among the party old guard and youngsters, in addition to those legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV