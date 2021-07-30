हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls on PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi tweeted, "Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka."

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls on PM Narendra Modi
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (July 30) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi at his residence. This is his maiden visit to Delhi since assuming the post of Karnataka CM. 

Sharing a picture with Bommai, PM Modi tweeted, "Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka."

Earlier in the day, the new Karnataka CM, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. After his meeting with Shah, Bommai told PTI, "He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do."

Bommai was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday following senior leader BS Yediyurappa's resignation from the CM post. He took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (July 28). 

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa asserted that he will not intervene in the selection of ministers in the new Cabinet. “Bommai is in Delhi today, in a few days he will discuss with the central leaders and decide on who should be in his cabinet, I will not intervene on who should be made minister or not. Bommai is completely free, he will discuss and choose his cabinet ministers...I will not give any suggestions on this," the former Karnataka CM was quoted as saying by PTI. On the matter of expansion of his Cabinet, Bommai on Thursday had said he will discuss it with the party's central leadership.

Yediyurappa has also assured that he will work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. 

(With agency inputs)

