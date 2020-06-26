Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa calls all-party meet today, rejects lockdown rumours

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an all-party meet on Friday, as COVID-19 cases in capital city of Karnataka continue to surge.

Yediyurappa said, ''Today, I've called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers on increase in COVID19 cases in the city. Each MLA and minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency. There is no question of lockdown as we've already sealed some areas.''

The Karnataka government leaders are expected to discuss the strategy to contain the virus in the city.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had warned the people to follow the COVID control measures and said, ''If you don’t want Bengaluru to be sealed down once again, better cooperate and maintain distance.''

The state Revenue Minister R Ashoka also said that no lockdown will be imposed again in Bengaluru and only containment zones in the city where large number of Covid-19 cases are reported will be sealed.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka stands at 10560 which includes 6670 recovered cases, 442 new cases and the death toll at 170.

(With ANI input)