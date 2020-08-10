हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka has so far witnessed 93,908 COVID-19 recoveries.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (August 10, 2020) discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

CM Yediyurappa announced the news on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine."

He added, "Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon."

He had tested positive on August 2 and said that while he is fine, he is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. 

Earlier on August 9, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu contracted coronavirus and has been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Taking to social media, Sriramulu announced that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised as he had been visiting the 30 districts of the state amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. 

According to the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, Karnataka has 80,981 active coronavirus cases, while 93,908 patients have recovered.

The state has also reported 3,198 COVID-19 fatalities.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19BS Yediyurappacoronavirus KarnatakaKarnataka
Next
Story

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2020 declared, check toppers list on karresults.nic.in
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M24S

Badhir News: News for hearing impaired; August 10, 2020