Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (August 10, 2020) discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

CM Yediyurappa announced the news on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine."

He added, "Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon."

He had tested positive on August 2 and said that while he is fine, he is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Earlier on August 9, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu contracted coronavirus and has been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Taking to social media, Sriramulu announced that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised as he had been visiting the 30 districts of the state amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, Karnataka has 80,981 active coronavirus cases, while 93,908 patients have recovered.

The state has also reported 3,198 COVID-19 fatalities.