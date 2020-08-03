हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19

CM Karnataka Yediyurappa requested those who have come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.  

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19
File Photo (IANS)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (August 2, 2020) became another prominent political leader to have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter account and said that while he is fine, he is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. 

CM Karnataka Yediyurappa also requested those who have come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun died due to coronavirus infection. The 62-year-old was a legislator from the Ghatampur Assembly segment and was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. 

Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also contracted the virus on Sunday and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors' advice. 

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested coronavirus positive as well.

On July 29, Purohit had announced that he was self-isolating himself for seven days after three staff members of Raj Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,532 new cases that took the state total tally to 1,34,819, of which, 74,590 are active cases, while 2,496 have succumbed to the virus

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19BS YediyurappaKarnatakacoronavirus Karnataka
Next
Story

Karnataka SSLC results 2020 date: KSEEB class 10th results likely to be released in a few days; check karresults.nic.in
  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,78,39,641Confirmed
  • 6,79,516Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Video: Hanuman Ji's mark to be worshipped before bhumi pujan