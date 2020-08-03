Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (August 2, 2020) became another prominent political leader to have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter account and said that while he is fine, he is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

CM Karnataka Yediyurappa also requested those who have come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun died due to coronavirus infection. The 62-year-old was a legislator from the Ghatampur Assembly segment and was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also contracted the virus on Sunday and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors' advice.

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested coronavirus positive as well.

On July 29, Purohit had announced that he was self-isolating himself for seven days after three staff members of Raj Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,532 new cases that took the state total tally to 1,34,819, of which, 74,590 are active cases, while 2,496 have succumbed to the virus