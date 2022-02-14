Karnataka hijab row: Classes 11, 12, degree colleges to reopen from February 16

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday (February 14) announced to reopen pre-University (PUC) colleges and degree colleges in the state from February 16.

“Pre-University colleges and degree colleges to reopen from February 16,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, as per ANI.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will attend a meeting to discuss Karnataka High Court’s direction which is currently hearing pleas on the hijab ban.

“Today classes upto 10th standard have resumed. This evening, I'll attend a meeting with our education minister. We will discuss what has happened and issue SOPs. Everyone must follow the High Court's direction,” Bommai said.

High schools in Karnataka reopened today after being shut from last Wednesday following protests and even violence in several parts over the hijab row.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed in sensitive areas in the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, and Bengaluru to avoid any untoward incident.

The Karnataka High Court today adjourned the matter for Tuesday after hearing the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in schools and colleges. The High Court also urged the media "to be more responsible" while reporting the matter.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order, had asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and prohibited all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag till the final ruling.

The girls who petitioned in favour of hijab on Monday, challenging the government order, requested the High Court to allow them to wear Islamic headscarves of the colour of the school uniform. "I am not only challenging the GO but also asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform," advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing on behalf of the girls of the government pre-university college in Udupi, said.

