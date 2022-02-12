हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka hijab row: India will run by the Constitution, not Shariat, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"The system of the country will be run by the Constitution and not by Shariat. There is a dress code for discipline," Adityanath told Zee News.

Karnataka hijab row: India will run by the Constitution, not by Shariyat, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Amid Karnataka hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that India will run by the Constitution and not by Shariya law.

Speaking for the first time on the Hijab controversy, Adityanath told Zee News that every organization has the right to formulate its own dress code but the system should run according to the constitution.

"The system of the country will be run by the Constitution and not by Shariat. There is a dress code for discipline. Every organization has the right to formulate its own dress code, but we should see that it is done according to India's constitution. This will be in everyone's interest," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Ahead of the reopening of schools for high school students from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, the state government has issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with some Ministers, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

Holiday announced to universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), however, has been extended till February 16.

(With agency inputs)

