Karnataka records 2,496 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections, Bengaluru reports 1,267

Bengaluru: The rising number of coronavirus cases across Karnataka is not stopping as the state reported 2,496 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (July 14, 2020).

Bengaluru, which has been put under a 9-day lockdown from Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus recorded 1,267 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has now surged to 44,077, out of which 25,839 are still active.

There were 87 new coronavirus fatalities that took the death count to 842.

On a good note, 1,142 people were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of discharges around the state to 17,390.

Earlier on July 11, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced to put the Bengaluru's urban and rural districts under lockdown from July 14.

He said, "In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July."

The lockdown guidelines have ordered the closure of the offices of the state government and their autonomous bodies, corporations etc. However, exceptions (outside containment zone) have been made for health, medical education, police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, BBMP, and prisons.

To check the complete guidelines, click here.