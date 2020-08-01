Karnataka records 5,172 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, COVID-19 tally surges to 1,29,287

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday (August 1, 2020) recorded 5,172 new coronavirus infections, with 1,852 confirmed cases being reported from the capital city, Bengaluru.

Karnataka's coronavirus total has now surged to 1,29,287, of which 73,218 are still active cases.

There were 98 COVID-19 deaths in the state in the past 24 hours that included 27 from Bengaluru.

So far, 2,412 people in Karnataka have succumbed to coronavirus.

On a good note, 3,860 people were discharged on Saturday that took the total number of recoveries to 53,648.

The state's latest health bulletin stated that a total of 2,05,706 patients are under observation.

As of Saturday, the state has conducted 13,85,552 COVID-19 tests, of which, 1,68,330 are rapid ag tests and 12,17,222 are RT-PCR and other tests.

Karnataka has so far screened 1,52,310 flyers at the airports.

Earlier on July 31, Karnataka's Agriculture Minister Kourava BC Patil tested positive for coronavirus.

During his recent visit to Koppal district, five of the staff members who accompanied him were also reported COVID-19 positive.

The first COVID-19 confirmed case in the state was detected on March 8, 2020, which was a case of an international traveler who returned to Bengaluru Urban.

Since then the state has relied on 5Ts of tracing, testing, tracking, treatment and technology to tackle COVID-19.