close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 359/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    222BJP+

  • CONG+

    95CONG+

  • OTH

    42OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; BJP, Congress, JDS

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil who contested from Mandya constituency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent faces from the state this election.

List of Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; BJP, Congress, JDS

Karnataka has a total of 28 constituencies, the fate of which will be decided today on May 23. The state will witness a major fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil who contested from Mandya constituency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent faces from the state this election.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Chikkodi    
Belgaum    
Bagalkot    
Bijapur    
Gulbarga    
Raichur    
Bidar    
Koppal    
Bellary    
Haveri    
Dharwad    
Uttara Kannada    
Davanagere    
Shimoga    
Udupi Chikmagalur    
Hassan    
Dakshina Kannada    
Chitradurga    
Tumkur    
Mandya    
Mysore    
Chamarajanagar    
Bangalore Rural    
Bangalore North    
Bangalore central    
Bangalore South    
Chikkballapur    
Kolar    

The voting in the south western state of Karnataka took place in two phases, second on April 18 and third on April 23. A total of 237 candidates were contesting for the 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Back in the year 2014, the voting was held in a single phase in which BJP emerged victorious and won 17 out of the total 28 seats. This time, exit polls have predicted that the NDA-led BJP is likely to come to power this time around, while the Congress and JD (S) may have to face disappointment.

The Lok Sabha elections were held across the nation to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019Karnataka
Next
Story

Karnataka Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting begins

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi