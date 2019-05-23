List of Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; BJP, Congress, JDS

Karnataka has a total of 28 constituencies, the fate of which will be decided today on May 23. The state will witness a major fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil who contested from Mandya constituency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent faces from the state this election.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election 2019: