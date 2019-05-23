List of Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; BJP, Congress, JDS

Karnataka has a total of 28 constituencies, the fate of which will be decided today on May 23. The state will witness a major fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.
Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil who contested from Mandya constituency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent faces from the state this election.
Here is the list of the successful candidates from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election 2019:
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Chikkodi
|Belgaum
|Bagalkot
|Bijapur
|Gulbarga
|Raichur
|Bidar
|Koppal
|Bellary
|Haveri
|Dharwad
|Uttara Kannada
|Davanagere
|Shimoga
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|Hassan
|Dakshina Kannada
|Chitradurga
|Tumkur
|Mandya
|Mysore
|Chamarajanagar
|Bangalore Rural
|Bangalore North
|Bangalore central
|Bangalore South
|Chikkballapur
|Kolar
The voting in the south western state of Karnataka took place in two phases, second on April 18 and third on April 23. A total of 237 candidates were contesting for the 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.
Back in the year 2014, the voting was held in a single phase in which BJP emerged victorious and won 17 out of the total 28 seats. This time, exit polls have predicted that the NDA-led BJP is likely to come to power this time around, while the Congress and JD (S) may have to face disappointment.
The Lok Sabha elections were held across the nation to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.