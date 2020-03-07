हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru

South Western Railway launches new daily train between Bengaluru and Goa

Originating from Bengaluru, the Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Vasco Da Gama special express offers direct connectivity to Bengaluru, Udupi, Kundapur and Karwar.

South Western Railway launches new daily train between Bengaluru and Goa
Photo credits: Twitter/@SWRRLY

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) zone on Saturday (March 7, 2020) launched a new daily train, connecting the city and Goa, fulfilling the long-standing demand of the coastal region.

"This train has been demanded for long by the people of Chikmagalur and Karwar. It has been launched today. Member of Parliament Shoba Karandlaje also tried for this train," said Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, flagging the train off.

Originating from the city, the Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Vasco Da Gama special express offers direct connectivity to Bengaluru, Udupi, Kundapur and Karwar.

Reducing travel time, the overnight train runs at convenient timings.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined Angadi in flagging off the train.

Angadi also unveiled the conversion of Yeshwantpur-Bijapur express coaches to modern Linke Hoffman Busche (LHB) coaches.

LHB coaches have increased passenger-carrying capacity and improved safety and comfort. They also offer spacious, modern and aesthetically designed interiors.

Tags:
BengaluruVasco de GamaGoaSouth Western railwayChikmagalurKarwarBS YediyurappaSuresh C Angadi
Next
Story

Tirumala temple withdrew Rs 1,300 cr from Yes Bank in October

Must Watch

PT23M16S

PM Modi addresses beneficiaries of PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana