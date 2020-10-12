हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ferrari car

Speeding Ferrari car kills pedestrian in Hyderabad; driver arrested

  A speeding Ferrari car knocked down a 50-year-old man walking at the footpath of Madhapur of Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Yesu Babu man worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur. 

Speeding Ferrari car kills pedestrian in Hyderabad; driver arrested

Hyderabad:  A speeding Ferrari car knocked down a 50-year-old man walking at the footpath of Madhapur of Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Yesu Babu man worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur. 

Soon after the incident was reported Madhapur police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The Madhapur Police identified the driver of the car as Naveen Kumar and arrested him and further registered a case against the driver.

Police said that on Sunday evening the luxury sports car driven by Kumar proceeding towards Jubilee Hills from Madhapur ran over Babu.

The victim died on the spot, and police after reaching the spot recovered the car and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem. 
 

Tags:
Ferrari carHyderabadCar accident
Next
Story

3-week holiday for Karnataka schools from October 12-30 as COVID-19 cases surge
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M46S

Watch 1 Min 1 News : All Big news in 1 Minute on Zee