Speeding Ferrari car kills pedestrian in Hyderabad; driver arrested

Hyderabad: A speeding Ferrari car knocked down a 50-year-old man walking at the footpath of Madhapur of Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Yesu Babu man worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur.

Soon after the incident was reported Madhapur police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The Madhapur Police identified the driver of the car as Naveen Kumar and arrested him and further registered a case against the driver.

Police said that on Sunday evening the luxury sports car driven by Kumar proceeding towards Jubilee Hills from Madhapur ran over Babu.

The victim died on the spot, and police after reaching the spot recovered the car and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

