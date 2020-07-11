Week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural districts from July 14 to curb spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru: The urban and rural districts in Bengaluru will go under lockdown for one week from July 14 due to the surge in COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (July 11, 2020) said, "In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July."

He informed that the detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.

He also stated that during the lockdown period, the supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, and medicines will continue uninterrupted.

"MBBS, post-graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled," said CM Yediyurappa.

He added, "I appreciate the tireless efforts of our healthcare and police personnel, ASHA workers, volunteers and media persons in containing COVID-19 pandemic in the state."

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the Government and asked them to wear masks, maintain social distance, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, Bengaluru City's Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao, said, "Curfew will prevail in Bangalore City Commissionerate from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday."

He also requested all Bangalureans to cooperate and stay home.

Karnataka had reported 2,313 new coronavirus positive infections on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Karnataka has witnessed a total of 33,418 COVID-19 confirmed cases, out of which 19,039 are still active.

The State has also reported 543 coronavirus deaths.