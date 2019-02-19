हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri youth take part in Army recruitment drive for 111 vacancies in J&K's Baramulla

This comes at a time when the entire nation is mourning the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

Kashmiri youth take part in Army recruitment drive for 111 vacancies in J&amp;K&#039;s Baramulla
ANI photo

Srinagar: Several Kashmiri youth on Tuesday took part in an Army recruitment drive for as many as 111 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Army aspirant, Bilal Ahmad, said, "We will get the chance to sustain our families and serve our nation, what else can one want?"

This comes at a time when the entire nation is mourning the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

The attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted protests and demands that severe punishment be doled out to the neighbouring country.

India already launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has, however, denied saying that his country had no involvement in the attack. He also added that India's aggressive posturing would be reciprocated if required.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwama attack
Next
Story

Shah Faesal, 2010 batch IAS topper, quits govt service; likely to join politics

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Pakistan PM Imran Khan promises action if India shows Pulwama proof