Kashmiri youth take part in Army recruitment drive for 111 vacancies in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Several Kashmiri youth on Tuesday took part in an Army recruitment drive for as many as 111 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Army aspirant, Bilal Ahmad, said, "We will get the chance to sustain our families and serve our nation, what else can one want?"

Jammu & Kashmir: Several Kashmiri youth take part in an army recruitment drive for 111 vacancies in Baramulla. Bilal Ahmad, army aspirant says, "We will get the chance to sustain our families and serve our nation, what else can one want?" pic.twitter.com/bmtMdYfvsk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

This comes at a time when the entire nation is mourning the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

The attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted protests and demands that severe punishment be doled out to the neighbouring country.

India already launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has, however, denied saying that his country had no involvement in the attack. He also added that India's aggressive posturing would be reciprocated if required.