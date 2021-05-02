Kerala Assembly poll results 2021: Congratulatory messages pour in for CM Pinarayi Vijayan as LDF inches closer to victory

New Delhi: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF looks set to make a comeback in Kerala as counting to the 140-seat Assembly is underway.

The Election Commission latest trends shows the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on three seats and maintaining lead on 54 more.

As Pinarayi Vijayan looks poised for another term at the CM's chair, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all quarters.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh wished the CM. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure."

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too expressed his wishes to Pinrayi Vijayan. Kejriwal wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations Pinrayi Vijayan sir. People of Kerala have reposed faith in you becoz of ur pro-people governance."

Heartfelt congratulations @vijayanpinarayi sir. People of Kerala have reposed faith in you becoz of ur pro-people governance. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

The counting for 140 seats in the state assembly began at 8 am with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Election Commission made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.