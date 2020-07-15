Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020 declared: Ernakulam emerges as best performing district

NEW DELHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, declared the result of plus two (+2) or class 12 board exams on Wednesday (July 15, 2020). The board recorded passing percentage of 85.13, which is an improvement as compared to 2019.

Among the districts, Ernakulam emerged as the best performing region, recording a passing per cent of 89.02, Kasaragod has the least. A total of 76.68 per cent students cleared the exams from the region.

Over four lakh students who appeared for these exams can check their scores at the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. Kerala Board Plus Two results 2020 was declared by State’s Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM.

Here's how to check Kerala Board plus two result online:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results - keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

There are some other websites too on which the students can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Students can also check their results on the official mobile apps – ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’.

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.