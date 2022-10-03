Durga Ashtami 2022: 5 Beauty tips for the big festival

New Delhi: There is a grand celebration of Durga Puja every year, especially in the Bengali community. These few days of massive festivities in Bengal are bigger than other festival across the country. These festivities are all about food, fashion and beauty. People from all over the nation get ready to their fullest and radiate the enthusiasm of the celebration. Here are my fashion and beauty tips to look spectacular during this Durga Puja.

Bengali girls are famed for their beautiful and sharp features. However, kohl can make your game another notch higher as nothing better than the perfectly kohl rimmed eyes. Try to create a smokey eye look and believe me, this will help you catch the attention of everyone.

Well, another beauty tip that can add up to your beauty is that you should never go for ruby red in the morning, no matter what. Try wearing nude colors that goes well with your skin tone or a coral-pink shade which makes you look your best.

Since it is a whole night celebration, try going for bold lippies so that it can create major lip drama. Colors like red, mauve and berry would be perfect for giving statement lips.

No makeup or dress is complete without opting for right complementary accessories. Your accessories reflect about your personality and speaks volume about your fashion sense.

Never go for shimmery makeup and balance carefully by focusing on one, either eyes or cheeks or lips. If your eyes, lips and cheeks will look shimmery, you will end up looking like a disco ball.