5 Creative Ways To Maximise Your Living Space And Make Your Home Look Bigger

Our homes are precious temples where we go back after our every day's work, a place where we spend time with our family and loved ones, and the space that restores, rejuvenates, and prepares us to face the world. It is not necessary that your home looks like one from the magazine catalogue but it is very essential to do up a home in a way that pleases your senses and gives you comfort. One of the biggest constraints in modern-day homes, especially in big cities remains the lack of space. So it is essential to plan your decor and furniture in a way that your living space is not cramped and cluttered. Siddharth Aryamane, Assistant Director of Architecture and Workspace Design, Concept Consilio India Pvt. Ltd, shares with us some essential tips to maximize your living space and make your home look bigger. Let's find out.

Innovative Ways To Make Your Home Spacious

Every day, we keep adding new things to our home - be it just a cushion, a piece of clothing, or something like furniture. Even the best of us will find our belongings growing and houses getting cramped as years go by. Siddharth Aryamane tells us how to play with colours, decor and construction to ensure a spacious house.

1. Mastering Minimalism with Neutral Tones and Materials

Use a lot of whites and lighter colours to make the space feel more open and spacious. Natural materials like terracotta, wood and lime plaster will definitely make your home feel more warm and inviting.

2. Design Efficiently and Use Every Nook and Cranny

Utilise every space you can find to create shelves and fixed seating spots within your home to maximise your usage of space and create fun little corners around your house.

3. Magic of Smart and Efficient Lighting

Open up your spaces to let in as much natural light as possible. Lighting plays a major role in how a space is perceived. Design your ambient, accent and task lighting with purpose and it can totally change how your living spaces look.

4. Bringing the Outdoors In: Beauty and Benefits of Using Greenery Indoors

Indoor plants can help liven up a space and make it your own personal escape from the blaring city. You could even create lush indoor gardens, if the space allows, to help appreciate biophilia to its maximum potential.

5. Double Duty Decor: Use Furniture Smartly for Multitasking and Maximising Space

In big cities, space is always limited. Use furniture that allows your spaces to be used in more than one way to get the most out of the spaces you can create.