Nutrition is what Quaker, one of the top brands of oats in India, stands for. Through its "Bowl of Growth" campaign, the company uses three main pillars to address the root cause of child malnutrition: feeding children between the ages of three and five, educating parents and caregivers, and raising community awareness. To combat malnutrition, Pune, Maharashtra, implemented a unique nutrition-focused program in pre-selected blocks of rural communities.

To bolster the community awareness pillar even further, the brand released "Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati," its first long-format advertisement. In addition to addressing the dietary requirements necessary to address child nutrition, the emotionally charged story incorporates aspects of ethnicity and culture to create a strong bond with the viewers.

In her remarks on the launch, Sravani Babu, Associate Director, and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “Quaker’s endeavour to fight against malnutrition started last year when we launched Quaker Bowl of Growth Program in Pune. We have embedded cultural elements from the very start, whether in the form of panjiri, the food served at anganwadis to the children, or driving awareness through an age-old ritual, to echo with the community. This film is yet another leg of spreading awareness delving into the importance of nutrition through the lens of a child concerned about his yet-to-be-born sibling's wellbeing.”

Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India underscored, "Quaker is one of those few brands that don’t just talk about brand purpose, but also walk the talk. Quaker Bowl of Growth is a fantastic program and needed a heartwarming story to capture its importance. We found that in the cultural ritual of ‘Dohale Jevan’, our film depicts the importance of nutrition, through the eyes of a child who is struggling with it himself and is worried for his yet-to-be-born sibling.”

The custom of Dohale Jevan, a famous Marathi baby shower held during the seventh or ninth month of pregnancy, is essential to the story of the movie. The film eloquently underscores the importance of nutrition in a child's life through this cultural distinction, highlighting Quaker's dedication to "Poshan right, toh future bright" (future is bright when nutrition is right). It prods the public to think about nutrition as a critical component of a child's development.

Under PepsiCo Positive (pep+), a strategy for end-to-end change towards sustainability, the "Positive Choices" pillar aims to provide 50 million more people with access to nutritious food by 2030.