Shocking! Food Influencer Dies While LIVE On Camera -Find Out Why

A significant event occurred in the Chinese social media world when 24-year-old influencer Pan Xiaoting passed away during a live Mukbang session. Mukbang, a trend that started in South Korea, features hosts eating large amounts of food in front of a live audience. On July 14, Pan Xiaoting, who had garnered a substantial following, tragically died due to the intense demands of this trend.

Xiaoting initially worked as a waitress and started livestreaming to earn extra income. As her popularity increased, she left her job to become a full-time streamer. This career change brought her considerable earnings and many gifts from her fans, but it also introduced serious health risks.

Despite her family's worries about the health implications of her profession, Xiaoting continued to push herself to extremes. She rented a separate studio for a more professional streaming setup. This dedication, however, came at a high cost. Xiaoting would often eat up to 10 kg of food in one session and spend up to 10 hours a day eating. These extreme habits led to several hospitalizations, including one for gastric bleeding.

The incident happened during a live stream on July 14. While the official cause of death wasn't disclosed, reports revealed that her stomach was filled with undigested food, and its lower part was deformed. An autopsy confirmed the severe damage caused by her excessive eating habits.

What is Mukbang?

Mukbang is a popular online trend that originated in South Korea, where individuals, often referred to as hosts, eat large quantities of food while interacting with their audience through live streaming or recorded videos. The term "mukbang" is derived from the Korean words "muk-ja" (eating) and "bang-song" (broadcast). These videos often feature hosts consuming a variety of dishes, sometimes accompanied by commentary, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) sounds, or discussions on various topics. Mukbang has gained international popularity for its entertainment value and the vicarious satisfaction it provides to viewers.