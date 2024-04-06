Summer 2024: Refresh Your Interiors With Trending Home Décor Ideas

Summer presents a wonderful chance to refresh your interiors by bringing happiness into the home as well as celebrating the colours and sights of the season. As the season of warmth dawns upon us, a plethora of options is available to revitalise your living spaces with captivating summer decor ideas. From brilliant aesthetics to colourful themes, these options are affordable, durable, and sustainable.

Selecting the right wall colours, lighting, or furniture not only makes the surroundings aesthetically pleasing but can also uplift your mood serving as motivation, helping you stay positive, and contributing to your overall well-being. Kuldip Raina, Director, Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Limited shares trending home décor ideas for this summer to refresh your homes. So, as we approach summer, it is a call for all those contemplating to transform their space with these summer 2024 décor trends and turn your humble adobe into a stylish heaven.

Durable Décor With Stain-Resistant Paints

Stain-resistant paints have risen to become a raging trend in the décor segment. With walls constantly subjected to pollutants and stains, this kind of paint can easily withstand discolouration and prevent the accumulation of dust and pollutants. Whether it is lipstick, crayons, or pickles, this category of paint does not allow the absorption of anything. As a result, the stains can be easily washed off with soap and water, retaining the glow of the wall for a long time. For all those who have kids or pets, stain-resistant paints should be the foremost choice.

Styling With Eco-Friendly Paints

Another trend gaining huge prominence these days is embracing sustainability. Whether it is paint or décor, more and more people are opting for sustainable options to build a viable future for the coming generation. Eco-friendly paints, which are free from toxic ingredients, and chemicals, and have low or zero Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), can reduce environmental impact. Made from natural materials, these paints are also safer for pregnant women, infants, elderly people, and those suffering from respiratory disorders.

A Pastel Take On A Classic Colour Palette

The soft and delicate charm of pastels creates an atmosphere of serenity and tranquillity. While adding depth and personality to the walls without going too bold, pale tints often deliver softness and subtlety. With a palette of soft hues, or in contrast, delicate pastels are a cheery alternative for brightness and versatility. Although many stick to neutral paint colours when using pastels, deeper hues can work just as well. This striking scheme is ideal for an understated look. Pastel walls with geometric designs and patterned soft furnishings also look appealing, filling your space with the joyous spirit of the season.

Creative Splendour With Vibrant Textured Walls

Turn your favourite wall into a masterpiece with textured paint designs in bright summer colours. Textured paint design is a creative method to elevate your space and give a fresh twist to the mundane surroundings. There is a plethora of options available inspired by nature, architecture, or different patterns, that beautifully blend creativity, colours, and design. These textured walls can leave a lasting impression on the mind and reflect your distinct personality.

Transforming Spaces With Ease, Elegance, and Minimalism

The year 2024 is also about keeping it minimal. Contrary to popular opinion, minimalism does not mean boring. This approach emphasizes using only essential elements, including lights, paints, layout, décor, and furniture, to create a sense of ease. Rather than making the space more congested and chaotic, adopting the ‘less is more' approach will make the space look bigger, cooler, and more relaxed. Choose neutral and earthy tones, furniture with storage, and use plenty of natural light. This decor makes it easier to clean the space and maintain it.

A Vintage Charm With Nature-Inspired Décor

Include more nature-inspired colours in your space for a natural and vintage look. From Ocean Blue to Sage Green tones, there are multiple options to play around with. Be creative, and combine such wall colours with indoor plants; they are a classic way to make your living space look greener with a positive vibe. Especially for homes without huge balconies or garden areas, adding indoor plants can be great to surround oneself with nature. Apart from that, using laundry bags, storage boxes, or décor made of bamboo or jute, khadi, linen or any other earthy material can also help in embracing nature in your home.



