In today’s fast-paced world, we often hear people saying, “Give it your all.” We’re always taught that putting in 100% effort, whether at work, in relationships, or personal goals, is the only key to everlasting success and happiness.

While striving for excellence is important, it doesn’t have to apply in every aspect of life—especially when it comes to our health and well-being.

80/20 Rule

The internationally best-selling book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life highlights one of the key principles called “hara hachi bu” that almost every Japanese person follows.

This principle means eating until you’re 80% full. Instead of eating beyond the level of satisfaction, stop right before you reach complete fullness.

The book substantiates this idea with research conducted on Japan’s elderly population, particularly in regions like Okinawa, consistently showing that people who follow this practice tend to live longer, healthier lives.

By stopping at 80% fullness, they avoid the discomfort and sluggishness that often follow overeating. More importantly, they allow their bodies to process food more efficiently, reducing the risk of weight gain and related health issues.

Beyond Food

The concept of holding back 20% can be applied beyond just food. In our daily lives, we often push ourselves to the limit, aiming for perfection in everything we do. However, constantly forcing ourselves to operate at 100% can lead to burnout and exhaustion.

By acknowledging this idea and putting it into practice step-by-step, we can maintain energy, focus, and a better quality of life.

In a nutshell, this 80% rule serves as a reminder for us to find balance rather than chase perfection all the time. It is crucial to understand that sometimes, having less can also be enough. This philosophy not only improves our dietary practices but also enhances our overall well-being.