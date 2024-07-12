Vaastu Colours: Harmonising Your Home With The Perfect Palette For Every Room

In architecture and interior design, there exists a harmonious melody that transcends mere aesthetics. This melodic undertone is Vaastu, an ancient Indian architectural science that aims to create spaces resonating with positive energy. Derived from Vaastu Shastra, Vaastu is a traditional architectural philosophy that originated in India. At the core of Vaastu philosophy, there is an emphasis on connectivity between individuals and their surroundings. Every aspect should be meticulously considered, from the placement of furniture to the colour of the room, to channel positive energy and balance the forces of nature.

Colours have a profound effect on the human psyche. Mood can be affected by the hues you surround yourself with. They also play a pivotal role in Vaastu, with certain hues believed to enhance positive energy in your spaces. Selecting the right colour palette for your home will bring balance, harmony, and tranquillity. Here are some tips on integrating Vaastu-recommended colours into your home shared by Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal, Founder and Design Head,

Resaiki interiors and architecture design studio:

Living Room

Choose colours that create a warm and inviting atmosphere for your living room. Lively colours like yellow, green and orange are recommended for this space. These can create a vibrant atmosphere, promoting social interaction and harmony. Intense and dark colours are less advisable for a living room as they make the space less welcoming.

Kitchen

Shades of yellow, saffron, or light red are considered auspicious for the walls, creating a vibrant yet soothing ambience. Cabinets in white or light shades can further amplify this sense of cleanliness and positivity, uplifting the overall energy of the space.

Puja Room

Synonymous with peace, serenity, and divinity, white is considered a good option for the puja room. Light shades of pink, blue, or yellow can be incorporated to create a serene and calming aura in the space.

Bedroom

Opt for colours like light green, blue, or lavender- hues that put the mind and body to rest after a long day. Choose a light colour palette for your bedding and furniture to amplify a sense of cleanliness and positivity, uplifting the overall energy of the space. A soothing atmosphere is necessary for sound sleep and relaxation.

Study Room

Enhancing focus is the priority while designing your study room. Avoid bright and loud colours that are distracting. Opt for pastel pink, blue, or yellow hues that create a subtle atmosphere. Colours like white or beige work best in increasing concentration.

Bathroom

Vaastu recommends using light colours like white, light green, or blue in your bathrooms to maintain a healthy and calming atmosphere. A light material and colour palette will also brighten up the space.

Following these Vaastu tips can create a space that delights the senses and nurtures the soul. While contemporary design often prioritises style and functionality. Vaastu adds a layer of mindfulness, guiding designers and homeowners toward spaces that look and feel good. Your home can embody the essence of a harmonious and balanced living environment.