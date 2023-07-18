Ved Van Park: Here's Why You Should Visit Ved Van Park

The park's location was formerly a junkyard, and earth compression was done to make the area more conducive to building. In addition, when the soil was disturbed, trees were planted. The Ved Van Park is located in Noida Sector 78 and an expense of INR 27 crore is made to construct the park.

Rig Veda, Atharva Veda, Yajur Veda, and Sama Veda passages can be found in the park because it is based on the Vedas. In Ved Van, sacred texts have been on exhibit. Seven distinct areas, each with a sage-related name, make up the space. These are Agastya, Vasishtha, Vasishwaj, Bharadwaj, Kashyap, and Bharadwaj. Even information on Indian rishis is included, and Vedic pictures are painted on the walls. The area is also covered in imaginative sculptures of these rishis.

Here are the major attractions of Ved Van Park

cre Trending Stories

The Rig Veda, the Atharva Veda, the Yajur Veda, and the Sama Veda are among the chapters from the Indian Vedas that make up the park's theme.

The park also has displays of sacred texts for visitors to see.

A Vedic-themed laser display will also be held in the park to inform and delight guests.

A Vedic-themed laser display will also be held at the park for the purpose of educating and entertaining guests.

The park has more than 50,000 plants, including kalpa vriksha, neem, and banyan trees, among others. These plants have all been mentioned in the writings of the Vedas.

A solar-lit amphitheater and an outdoor gym are further elements of the park.

The park also features a Vedic Knowledge Centre, serving as a central hub for delving into the depths of Vedic literature.

Visitors can enter the park seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, officially inaugurated Ved Van Park last month during his visit to Noida. Construction on the park began in January 2021.

Visitors can participate in workshops and attend lectures on various subjects, including Vedic astrology, Ayurveda, and traditional Indian music.

The walls of the park are adorned with vivid depictions portraying scenes from the Vedas.

It is also home to a gym and an amphitheater, both powered by solar energy.

Within the park, you will discover tranquil meditation gardens that provide an ideal setting for practicing yoga and finding inner peace amidst the serene landscape.

The park features over 50,000 plants which are mentioned in Vedic literature and captivating laser and sound shows. One should definitely visit Ved Van Park.