Why Do We Get Deja Vu? The Feeling Of Experiencing Repeated Moments

What is Deja Vu?

Deja Vu can be defined as a phenomenon of sensing already seen something before you're currently seeing or experiencing it. According to Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials, “Deja vu makes you feel like you’ve lived this moment before, even though that’s impossible”. The website also states that “An estimated 97% of people have experienced déjà vu at least once in their lives”.

The phrase "déjà vu" is a French word which means "already seen". Déjà vu occurs when someone perceives that they have already experienced a situation before, exact or similar to it and their mind experiences familiarity with the experience with a state of confusion.

Why does Deja Vu Happen?

It is believed by many that Deja Vu is the significance of the presence of parallel worlds and people get connected with their parallel version which is living in some other world. He must be having the same moment and thus Deja Vu occurs. The parallel worlds glitch for some time causing the phenomenon, but that is just a mere belief. Some others say it is the occurrence of your previous life which you are living right at the time of Deja Vu for some moments, i.e. a leftover memory from the previous life.

Deja Vu does not have a definite scientific explanation as the phenomenon couldn’t be exactly predicted and studied. But some experts also suggest that a brain nerve short circuit or misfires in the brain which messes up the memory brain and the thinking brain for a moment That is the situation we experience Deja Vu.

It may be caused by the neurological overlap of different parts of the brain that might be communicating in a way that creates a false sense of familiarity. This can also be defined as a memory overlap in which similar memories might be getting mixed up in the brain, creating a feeling of deja vu. Or the brain glitches may have caused small errors in brain function which could be causing the feeling of familiarity.

How common is deja vu?

Deja vu is a common experience that happens to almost everyone at some point in their lives. It's estimated that up to 70% of people experience deja vu at least once. Despite this, travel, stress, and tiredness may be the factors in experiencing this sensation.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)