Live: Govt-Opposition showdown likely on the second day of winter session

30 November 2021, 10:10 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 12 MPs: Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss the future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against rules of the House and this action is like strangulating the voice of opposition LoP in Rajya Sabha.
30 November 2021, 09:17 AM
Winter session of Parliament: Bill on the regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in Lok Sabha today.
30 November 2021, 09:16 AM
Winter session of Parliament: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue - 'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.