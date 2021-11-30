हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Govt-Opposition showdown likely on the second day of winter session

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 10:11
File Photo

The second day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament is expected to witness unruly scenes and fireworks on Tuesday (November 30) as a united Opposition is set to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The members of the Upper House were suspended on Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

They are now also likely to meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to tender their apology. 

Stay with Zee News for all the latest news updates.

30 November 2021, 10:10 AM

Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 12 MPs: Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss the future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against rules of the House and this action is like strangulating the voice of opposition LoP in Rajya Sabha.

30 November 2021, 09:17 AM

Winter session of Parliament: Bill on the regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in Lok Sabha today.

 

30 November 2021, 09:16 AM

Winter session of Parliament: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue - 'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.

