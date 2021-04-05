COVID-19 LIVE: Global caseload increases to 13.11 crore, death toll rises to 28.51 lakh

5 April 2021, 07:06 AM
Punjab: In Amritsar, police and security guards distribute masks to the general public in Heritage Street leading to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), amid COVID-19 spread.
5 April 2021, 07:03 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Prisoners of Central Jail in Gwalior are being given COVID-19 vaccine jabs. "We are vaccinating all above 45 years of age," Manoj Sahu, Central Jail Superintendent told ANI.
5 April 2021, 07:02 AM
Rajasthan: 65-70 students have tested COVID-19 positive so far at IIT Jodhpur, of which, 55-60 are active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur, says Deputy CMHO P Singh.
5 April 2021, 06:02 AM
The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with more than 3.07 crore COVID-19 infections, followed by Brazil at 1.29 crore and India at 1.24 crore.
5 April 2021, 06:01 AM
The global COVID-19 cases have jumped to 13,11,86,703, of which, 28.51 lakh have succumbed to the virus, as per the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Research Center data at 6 AM on Monday (April 5, 2021).