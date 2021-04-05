COVID-19 LIVE: Global caseload increases to 13.11 crore, death toll rises to 28.51 lakh

New Delhi: With more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases recorded between Saturday and Sunday, India's coronavirus caseload climbed to 1.24 crore, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

The country witnessed a single-day jump of 93,249 infections that took the active numbers of cases to 6.91 lakh. India has also seen over 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh COVID-19-related deaths.

The sudden surge in daily cases has also led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country. During the meeting, it was emphasised that due to the severe decline in adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue and lack of containment measures are the major reasons for the sharp increase in the rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Also, it was directed that central teams will be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh as the states have reported a surge in the number of new infections and deaths. The Central teams will comprise health specialists and clinicians, government sources said.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 cases have jumped to 13,11,86,703, of which, 28.51 lakh people have succumbed to the virus, as per the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Research Center. The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with more than 3.07 crore COVID-19 infections, followed by Brazil at 1.29 crore and India at 1.24 crore.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the breaking and latest news updates on the COVID-19 situation in the world:

