COVID-19 LIVE: Global caseload increases to 13.11 crore, death toll rises to 28.51 lakh

India on Sunday witnessed a single-day jump of 93,249 infections that took the active numbers of cases to 6.91 lakh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 5, 2021 - 07:06
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: With more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases recorded between Saturday and Sunday, India's coronavirus caseload climbed to 1.24 crore, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

The country witnessed a single-day jump of 93,249 infections that took the active numbers of cases to 6.91 lakh. India has also seen over 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh COVID-19-related deaths. 

The sudden surge in daily cases has also led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country. During the meeting, it was emphasised that due to the severe decline in adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue and lack of containment measures are the major reasons for the sharp increase in the rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Also, it was directed that central teams will be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh as the states have reported a surge in the number of new infections and deaths. The Central teams will comprise health specialists and clinicians, government sources said.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 cases have jumped to 13,11,86,703, of which, 28.51 lakh people have succumbed to the virus, as per the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Research Center. The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with more than 3.07 crore COVID-19 infections, followed by Brazil at 1.29 crore and India at 1.24 crore.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the breaking and latest news updates on the COVID-19 situation in the world: 

 

5 April 2021, 07:06 AM

Punjab: In Amritsar, police and security guards distribute masks to the general public in Heritage Street leading to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), amid COVID-19 spread.

5 April 2021, 07:03 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Prisoners of Central Jail in Gwalior are being given COVID-19 vaccine jabs. "We are vaccinating all above 45 years of age," Manoj Sahu, Central Jail Superintendent told ANI.

5 April 2021, 07:02 AM

Rajasthan: 65-70 students have tested COVID-19 positive so far at IIT Jodhpur, of which, 55-60 are active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur, says Deputy CMHO P Singh.

5 April 2021, 06:02 AM

5 April 2021, 06:01 AM

The global COVID-19 cases have jumped to 13,11,86,703, of which, 28.51 lakh have succumbed to the virus, as per the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Research Center data at 6 AM on Monday (April 5, 2021).

