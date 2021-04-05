India's COVID-19 situation going from 'bad to worse' as country records over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours for first time

New Delhi: India recorded over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day rise since the coronavirus outbreak. The situation in the country has now probably gone from 'bad to worse' as the Centre warned a week back. According to the official data released on Monday (April 5, 2021), India reported 1,03,558 new infections and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's active cases have now crossed 7.41 lakh, whereas the death toll has now increased to 1.65 lakh.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now soared to 1.25 crore, of which, 1.16 crore are recoveries.

(This is a developing story)

