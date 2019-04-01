Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency

Adilabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes since 2008 after the delimitation exercise. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Adilabad has seven assembly segments namely Sirpur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Boath, Asifabad and Adilabad.

In the 2014 election, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti leader Godam Nagesh had won from the seat by a margin of 1,71,290 votes. While Godam Nagesh had secured 430847 votes, Congress candidate Naresh who stood at the second spot bagged 2,59,557 votes. In Adilabad, 76.15 per cent or 10,55,593 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 8 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 5 of the candidates were forfeited.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Ramesh Rathod had won the seat in the 2009 election after securing 372268 votes as against his nearest rival Congress leader Ramesh Kotnak who got 257181 votes. For the election, the TRS had a seat adjustment with the TDP and the left parties as part of a grand alliance as per which the TRS supported TDP's Ramesh Rathod.

In the 2019 election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has yet again fielded sitting MP Godam Nagesh from the seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former Congress leader Soyam Bapurao to contest on the seat.