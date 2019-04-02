Alipurduars Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Alipurduars Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of West Bengal. Alipurduars Constituency covers seven assembly segments – Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduars, Falakata, Madarihat and Nagrakata.

The constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Polling in this constituency will be held on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019. There are approximately 1,470,911 electors here.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Alipurduars Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal:-

1 MILI ORAON Revolutionary Socialist Party 2 RABICHAN RABHA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 3 DASRATH TIRKEY All India Trinamool Congress 4 MOHANLAL BASUMATA Indian National Congress 5 RABICHAN RABHA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 NARAYAN BARAIK Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 7 GERGORY TRIKEY Independent 8 JOHN BARLA Bharatiya Janata Party 9 PRASEN JAYANT KINDO Independent

West Bengal Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress' candidate Dasrath Tirkey had defeated Revolutionary Socialist Party's (India) Manohar Tirkey. Tirkey had won with a margin of over 21 thousand votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 83.30 percent across 1810 polling stations. Bharatiya Janata Party's Birendra Bara Oraon and Joseph Munda of the Indian National Congress were other candidates in the fray in the 2014 elections.

In the year 2009 elections, RSP candidate Manohar Tirkey had defeated his Trinamool Congress rival Paban Kumar Lakra by a huge margin of over 1.12 lakh votes.