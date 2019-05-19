Anti-BJP front? Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, others

New Delhi: Continuing his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders.

He had on Saturday also held talks with several opposition leaders, including Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital and with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Pawar for the second consecutive day on Sunday morning, followed by a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the evening.

He also held a separate meeting with CPI(M) general secretary Yechury and discussed the possibility of all opposition parties getting together.

The TDP chief's efforts are being seen as part of the opposition strategy to bring all the non-NDA parties together and form an alliance to keep the BJP out of power.

Naidu's meeting with Sonia Gandhi assumes significance as the latter held an internal meeting with top Congress leaders Saturday evening to assess the party's process and strategy to stake claim for government formation incase of a hung verdict on May 23 when the results are announced.

The Telugu Desam Party president has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Naidu's TDP was part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.

The Congress and other opposition parties have exuded confidence of forming the next government.