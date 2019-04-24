Azamgarh is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Azamgarh parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 63204 votes. Mulayam Singh Yadav bagged 340306 votes as against Bharatiya Janata Dal's Ramakant Yadav who stood at the second spot with 277102 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) had come third with 266528 votes.

The seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2009 election when Ramakant Yadav bagged 2,47,648 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Akbar Ahmad Dumpy was about 50 thousand votes behind having secured 1,98,609 votes. Samajwadi Party's Durga Prasad Yadav had secured the third spot by winning 1,23,844 votes.

In Azamgarh, 67.60 per cent or 9,60,600 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 18 contestants who were in the fray, 15 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In place of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is fighting the election in Azamgarh in 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party has named Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from the seat. Others in the fray are Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's Abhimanyu and Avaneesh from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia).