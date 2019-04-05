Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Bengaluru Central constituency was created in 2008 as part of delimitation.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Sarvagnanagar, C. V. Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet and Mahadevapura.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P. C. Mohan of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes. He had defeated Rizwan Arshad of the Indian National Congress. Mohan had secured 557130 votes while Arshad got 419630 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 55.64 percent across 1956 polling stations. Nandini Ala of the Janata Dal (Secular) and V. Balakrishnan of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, P. C. Mohan of the BJP won with a margin of over 34 thousand votes. He defeated H. T. Sangliana of the Indian National Congress. While Mohan secured 340162 votes while Sangliana managed to get 304944 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vijay Raja Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan of the Janata Dal (Secular).