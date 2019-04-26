The Barasat Parliamentary Constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. It came into being in 1957.

The Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 17) comprises of seven legislative assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Barasat parliamentary constituency are - Habra, Ashokenagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat and Deganga.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of AITC was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The AITC candidate got 525,387 votes and defeated Dr Mortoza Hossain of AIFB.

Dastidar had won from here in the 2009 polls too.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has nominated Dr Mrinal Kanthi Debnath, while INC has declared Smt Subrota (Rashu) Dutta.

The ruling TMC has declared its sitting MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar its candidate from here.

The stakes are high for ruling TMC and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.