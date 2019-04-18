Bardhaman–Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency is spread across Paschim Bardhaman district and Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal.

It was previously known as Krishnagar. The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 39.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Mamtaz Sanghamita of Trinamool Congress is te sitting MP from the seat. She had defeated Saidul Haque of CPI(M) in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Saidul Haque had won from the seat in 2009.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mamtaz Sanghamita has been fielded again by the Trinamool Congress against Abhas Roy chowdhury of Congress and SS Ahluwalia of BJP.

Here are some facts about Birbhum:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Bardhaman–Durgapur

Sitting MP: Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita

Winning margin: 71255

Runner up: Dr. Saidul Haque, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 13,31,242

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84.07

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba and Durgapur Paschim. All the seven assembly segments of Bardhaman–Durgapur are in Paschim Bardhaman district and Purba Bardhaman district.